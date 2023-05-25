Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – Tough women are coming to play! The Utah Falconz is a full-tackle women’s semi-pro football team. We were lucky enough to be joined by athlete Jenn Court, coach Carrie Nanney, and their team to get the inside scoop about all things women’s football.

For the last eight years, the Utah Falconz have been reigning champs totaling 75 wins. The Falconz recently finished out their season undefeated at 6-0. Each year they compete in the Women’s National Football Conference (WNFC) and hold two national championships. Not only do these women have to be physically strong to compete at such a level, but they have to be equally as strong mentally, which is something they pride themselves on.

This year, the WNFC will be held on Saturday, June 10th, at 6 p.m. at Skyline High School. To purchase tickets to this epic championship game, click here.

Check out the Utah Falconz on Facebook @utahfalconz and visit their website https://utahfalconz.com/.