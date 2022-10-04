Former GTU host and Bachelor contestant Michelle Money came on set to talk about her newest endeavor, an indoor women’s golf league, Fore All Golf League. Alongside Money was also Jennifer Clyde, founder of Fore All and Berlin Bauer, owner of X Golf. X Golf is an indoor golfing simulator that will open in November 2022 and has eight bays, full bar and grill where patrons can enjoy a round of golf, a libation, dinner all while staying dry. This is the perfect place anytime of year with all of your favorite activities under one roof. It is located in Riverton in the Mountain View Village.

Fore All is a woman owned golf league that is partnered with X Golf. Their clothing line is perfect for any girlie golfer. It launches March 2023. The league, just like the name suggests, is meant to be for all. The league plans to collaborate with local businesses in the area. “This league is actually going to be more of a party.” said Money. Whether you’re an unseasoned golfer or pro, there is a place for you. Brianne Johnson even demonstrated how to golf in her skirt and stilettos. The community is important and one will improve their skills.

Foreall.com

Instagram: @fore.all

Instagram: @xgolf.utah

xgolfriverton.com