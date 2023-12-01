SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Women of the World is gearing up for its 13th Annual Celebration of Success – recognizing the accomplishments of it’s members and unique organization. The celebration event is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 9 at 2:00 p.m. at the Columbus Community Center in South Salt Lake (2531 South 400 East).

The event is open to the public and is geard to honor women from around the world who are not only surviving adversity, but thriving here in Utah and strengthening their independence.

Women of the World helps forcibly displaced women achieve self-reliance, economic success, and a voice in the community.

For more information visit WomenofWorld.org.