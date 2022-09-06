Today Tiffany Hall and Lars Erickson came to talk about the 2022 Karen S. Johnson of Distinction Award. The Woman of Distinction luncheon is held annually and recognizes someone in the community that makes a significant positive impact. The luncheon is also the annual fundraiser for the programs supported by the Consociate group of the Assistance League. This year’s honoree is Ann Johnson. Ann organizes a Cycling Team that has raised more than $2 million to date in the fight against MS, diabetes, and cystic fibrosis.

Details regarding the Assistance League can be found on our website

https://alslc.org/