In honor of Women’s History Month, Dawn McCarthy of Dawn’s Corner is featuring “Products Founded, Developed or Created by Women”. McCarthy is a beauty and lifestyle advisor who is passionate about affordable and effective products.

Products featured on today’s segment:

inPOWERED Lights’ Lamp Angel– inPOWERED Lights will be your best friend during a power outage. As a certified women-owned business, inPOWERED Lights makes stylish, everyday lamps that will switch on automatically when the power goes out. Plus, you never have to worry about where to charge your dying devices because these lamps charge phones and tablets with no electricity! IPL donates a portion of all profits to programs committed to helping women entrepreneurs.

Ecoslay- Founded by Adria Marshall in 2015, the haircare line is based on homemade products for her own naturally, curly style. It has grown to 30 retailers across the globe and has received quite a following from those with curly and wavy hair textures. Each product is still handmade in her kitchen using carefully chosen ingredients—no labs, no factories, and no warehouses. The result is haircare that’s as innovative as it is natural and sustainable. Products available on Amazon & https://www.ecoslay.com/

Gloves In A Bottle Hand Shielding Lotion- Gloves In A Bottle has been around since 1994, and functions so well that the skin breathes and perspires naturally. Because it literally becomes part of the outer layer of skin, it does not wash off like other lotions but comes off naturally as your skin exfoliates. For continued protection against irritants and toxins, simply reapply in 4-12 hours. This company was Co-Founded by Katya, who has a team of 6 amazing women who help run the daily functions, and Gloves in a Bottle is loved by nurses across America. https://www.glovesinabottle.com/

EarlyBird Morning Cocktail -Everyone needs that extra boost to start the day! The co-founders of Club EarlyBird struggled mightily with waking up early. So they spent 2 years searching for a cheat code to wake up early. In the end, the EarlyBird Morning Cocktail was born. The EarlyBird Morning Cocktail is a delicious blood orange mimosa flavored drink that provided your body with powerful electrolytes, clean energy, and increased motivation and mood, https://www.clubearlybird.com/abc

When Love Speaks is a collection of 44 extraordinary stories by 44 extraordinary humans, curated by MayaComerota. These stories will ignite your heart and feed your soul. Each story illuminates what is possible when we are courageous enough to listen as love speaks to and through us. https://whenlovespeaksbook.com

Baggallini stands for smart, stylish on-the-go living. The brand was founded in 1995 and all bags are designed to give women the organization, confidence, and comfort to do it all. The brand was started by two entrepreneurial female founders that were two global travelers and leveraged insights from around the world to create functional, stylish bags to enhance the lives of modern women. So whether it be a trip around the block or around the globe, we have a style just for you. https://www.baggallini.com/

