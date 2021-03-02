Women curated products for Women’s History Month

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

It’s already March, which means it’s Women’s History Month, and we’re honoring five products curated by women! Dawn McCarthy joined us in studio to show us, and talk us through!

Moxie Chic: Founded in July 2019 by native New Yorker and mother Jennifer Shurdut-Bab, Moxie Chic is a brand of feminist apparel and accessories with unique designs aimed at empowering and celebrating women and girls of all ages with a bolt of positive energy! The NYC-based brand donates money from every sale to organizations supporting women and girls. Moxie Chic is passionate about having every girl embrace her moxie, be her best self and change the world. moxie-chic.com

Bully Buddy and Waggy Wafers from Bow Wow Labs: The Bully Buddy is an easy-to-use, veterinarian-approved, dog-loved device that tightly secures bully sticks, preventing dogs from choking on the tail-end of the treat. It’sdurable yet lightweight design is made in sizes for every breed, the Bully Buddy when combined with Bow Wow Labs safe-fit Bully Sticks is the safest way to protect your dog. Plus, enjoy high protein and fiber rich Waggy Wafers treats for dogs! www.bowwowlabs.com

Tough as a Mother Tribe: Our signature gemstone and custom initial necklaces are the perfect pieces if you are seeking quality minimalist jewelry. These pieces make a perfect new mom gift, baby shower gift, or gift for yourself. Moms are working overtime right now! You are strong, beautiful and tough as a mother. Let’s honor your journey. toughasamothertribe.com

Play Hindsight 2020: Hindsight 2020 was the brainchild of female singer/songwriter JOYLISSA, whose social interactions were limited to small game nights with roommates during the COVID19 quarantine period. In this cutthroat card game players will check the news, enact policies, protect their citizens, and sabotage rivals to be the last nation standing! playhindsight2020.com

Chez Bebe’: Established in 2018, the New Jersey-based company creates high-quality, eco-friendly children’s bedding and accessories, including potty training products and more. All designs are created with input from children, assuring that all products are made for kids, by kids. The mission of Chez Bébéis to create an environment that children will love to dream in, with quality, style and value that parents appreciate. chezbebeny.com

