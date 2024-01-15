A day on the slopes meant to make memories with family turned into a tragedy right before the holidays. Karyn Ferran, mother of Sydney Ross joined us to share her daughter’s story. Last month, Sydney was the victim of a hit and run ski collision.

An unidentified skier disregarded the “slow zone” and “no jumping” banner which lead to the collision. Growing concern with overcrowding ski conditions leave both skiers and boarders at heightened risk for injuries. Startling statistics report US ski injuries at 53 catastrophic injuries over a 10 year average, with most injuries are related to speed and out of control collisions

with trees and terrain.

While Sydney will make a full recovery over the next year, Karyn urges those on the slopes to slow down, obey flags, stay alert, and plan ahead.

If anyone knows anything about the hit and run on Crest at Brighton on December 16th, please notify the Unified Police Department.