Woman Be Power is a space for the women feel safe, connected, and free

Lianna Michelle Hartley is a local creative who has been a photographer for over a decade. Her newest project, Woman Be Power is the one she’s been most passionate about to date. Describing it as a step into courageous vulnerability, Lianna tells us that capturing women in their true expressions of inner power is incredible.

The elation,the tenderness, the power that she sees in their faces and bodies when she’s shooting is undeniable. There’s a freedom to feel and express however they want to. She creates a space for the women she works with to feel safe, connected, and free. It’s an experience that includes documentation.

Nudity is not at all required, but often embraced. Lianna goes on to say the experience is changing views on the relation between nakedness and morality. Society tends to hold women accountable for the collective morality, but then proceeds to define what morality is for women; which is an ironic travesty, as most morally deficient acts happen to women. This is about taking back the power over our own bodies, and spirits. Us making the rules of our morality.

Lianna shoots solo sessions, groups, ceremonies, women’s retreats, etc. Something that is constant of every shoot with multiple women is the radiating outpouring of love and support for one another. Being vulnerable with each other is a special experience, one that needs to happen more.

