Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – With roses in full bloom, The Utah Rose Society is excited to present “The Rocky Mountain District Rose Show.” President Elise Hutchings and Vice President Cindy Crookston joined us today to discuss the details of this beautiful event.

The Utah Rose Show takes place annually, with the Rocky Mountain District Rose Show happening every four years. Participants can bring roses of all varieties, including flower arrangements and photographs. The competition is free and welcomes anyone who wants to join! Entries are accepted from the following states; Utah, Idaho, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, and Alberta, Canada. The American Rose Society judicators judge all entries, and ribbons and trophies will be awarded to the top contestants!

The 2023 Rocky Mountain District Convention and Rose Show will occur this Saturday, June 10th, from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Sugarhouse Garden Center. Contestants can arrive at 7:00 a.m. to set up, and judging will begin at 10:00 a.m.

To find a schedule of this year’s events, click here.