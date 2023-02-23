SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Get your mind off the snow by preparing for spring! It’s time for graduation, bridal showers, and family pictures. Today we were joined by Vanessa Putnam from Altar’d State, a boutique that has fabulous dresses, clothing, shoes, and adorable accessories. This spring we will be seeing baby doll dresses in bold colors and prints, with white is trending for graduation!

With Altar’d State you don’t just get the fashion, you get the satisfaction of donating to a charity. The company chooses a different charity each month. Each Misson Monday, 10% of the net proceeds in stores and online goes directly to local charities across the country. Their current campaign is focused on nonprofits that are creating a healthier future for children – whether through medical care and research, promoting exercise and activity, or teaching children’s healthy choices.

Visit one one of the two locations, in Farmington at Station Park, or Mountain View Village in Riverton.

