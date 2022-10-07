Wands at the ready! It’s a Harry Potter spoof hitting the stage. Patrick Kibbie, artistic director for Voodoo Theatre Company, came to GTU to talk about his theatre experience, company, and newest show. Formerly a journalist, Kibbie felt he needed something more and wanted to pursue another endeavor. Kibbie then quit his job and got a master’s degree in directing. Since then, Kibbie has been involved in theatre and has been passionate about his work.

Voodoo Theatre is a new theatre company different from the rest. “Part of our mission is that we are actorcentric,” said Kibbie. “We get all of our ideas from our actors.” They strive to put on engrossing shows that appeal to all. The company wants everyone to feel included no matter who they are and encourages everyone to audition. It is a safe place for everyone.

The newest play that will be from Voodoo Theatre is ‘Puffs’, which is heavily inspired and satirical of the ‘Harry Potter’ Franchise. The story, also known as ‘Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic’ stars a protagonist who is an orphan with a lightning bolt scar on his forehead. The character is from New Mexico and gets a letter from an owl about being invited to “a certain school of magic and magic.” The “Puffs” refers to the house the character belongs to, a spoof of “Hufflepuffs.” It is the same story but from a different perspective. The play was previously played Off-Broadway and is now in Utah. It is a heartwarming yet hilarious story that Utahans will love.

The play will be performed at Trolley Square at the Lion’s Theatre. The play runs from October 7-9 and 14-15. Matinee and Evening shows are played.

VoodooTheatreCompany.com