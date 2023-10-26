SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Halloween is a pretty sweet holiday and usually your dentist is trying to frighten you about eating too much candy. But Dr. Heath Hendrickson, a.k.s. Dr. Wisdom Teeth, is embracing the spookiest time of year. His clinc is teaming up with Fear Factory SLC to give $100 Off Wisdom Teeth Removal and also 2 FREE VIP Tickets to Fear Factory SLC! Voted in the TOP 10 Haunted houses in the USA Today and Travel Channel.

Just MENTION FEAR FACTORY when you call and schedule an appointment with Dr. Wisdom Teeth, and he’ll get you your tickets to use this month!

For Wisdom Teeth Removal, Contact Wisdom Teeth Only at 801-370-0050 or visit www.drwisdomteeth.com to schedule your wisdom teeth extractions with IV sedation today.

Dr. Heath Hendrickson, also known as Dr. Wisdom Teeth. Dr. Hendrickson is a renowned dentist, entrepreneur, and educator. Dr Hendrickson was raised in Richfield, UT. Attended Brigham Young University for undergraduate and Creighton for Dental School. Dr. Hendrickson has been practicing dentistry for the last 22 years. His sole focus for the last 17 year has been wisdom teeth removal has been teaching with Western Surgical & Sedation since 2018.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Wisdom Teeth Only and Western Surgical and Sedation.