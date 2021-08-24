Wisconsin Cheddar: Cheese Fondue

Fondue for two, please! Daniel Trotter from The Melting Pot stopped by our studio today to introduce us to one of their famous cheese fondue recipes: Wisconsin Cheddar. Drooling yet? Us, too. We’re planning our visit in asap!
Ingredients
-2 oz (vol) Cheese Base, Sam Adams BeerBlend – Large Batch
-1/2 demi spoon Garlic, freshly-chopped
-1 1/2 shakes Mustard Powder
-2 1/2 oz (w) Kindred Cheddar/Swiss Blend
-2 1/2 turns Black Pepper, freshly-ground
-2 shakes Worcestershire Sauce
Instructions
- Add the beer base to the liner, then place the fork inside the liner.
- Add chopped garlic using a demi spoon, then add mustard powder and stir with fork.
- Add 1/3 of the cheese and mix thoroughly using the fork.
- Add the next 1/3 of the cheese and mix thoroughly using the fork.
- Add the remaining 1/3 of cheese and mix thoroughly until all the cheese is melted, using a whipping motion to fluff up the cheese.
- Add freshly-ground black pepper and Worcestershire sauce. Fold and stir with fork to incorporate all ingredients.
