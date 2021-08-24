Wisconsin Cheddar: Cheese Fondue

Fondue for two, please! Daniel Trotter from The Melting Pot stopped by our studio today to introduce us to one of their famous cheese fondue recipes: Wisconsin Cheddar. Drooling yet? Us, too. We’re planning our visit in asap!

Ingredients

-2 oz (vol) Cheese Base, Sam Adams BeerBlend – Large Batch

-1/2 demi spoon Garlic, freshly-chopped

-1 1/2 shakes Mustard Powder

-2 1/2 oz (w) Kindred Cheddar/Swiss Blend

-2 1/2 turns Black Pepper, freshly-ground

-2 shakes Worcestershire Sauce

Instructions

  1. Add the beer base to the liner, then place the fork inside the liner.
  2. Add chopped garlic using a demi spoon, then add mustard powder and stir with fork.
  3. Add 1/3 of the cheese and mix thoroughly using the fork.
  4.  Add the next 1/3 of the cheese and mix thoroughly using the fork.
  5. Add the remaining 1/3 of cheese and mix thoroughly until all the cheese is melted, using a whipping motion to fluff up the cheese.
  6.  Add freshly-ground black pepper and Worcestershire sauce. Fold and stir with fork to incorporate all ingredients.

For more information about The Melting Pot, find them on Instagram, Facebook, and online.

