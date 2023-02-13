SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – The Melting Pot is the perfect destination for anyone this Valentine’s Day! From Galentine’s get-togethers to romantic dinners for two, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. The Valentine’s Menu will consist of a romantic day dining experience with an evening of fondue favorites like hand crafted cheese fondue, decadent chocolate fondue, signature drinks, and more. If you are unable to make it on Valentine’s day, no need to worry! You can come on Wednesday or Thursday to enjoy all of your fondue favorites. A Melting Pot Fondue Expert joined us today to demonstrate how you can make their famous Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Fondue at home!

Ingredients:

2 oz (vol) Cheese Base, Sam Adams BeerBlend – Large Batch

1/2 demi spoon Garlic, freshly-chopped

1 1/2 shakes Mustard Powder

2 1/2 oz (w) Kindred Cheddar/Swiss Blend

2 1/2 turns Black Pepper, freshly-ground

2 shakes Worcestershire Sauce

Instructions:

Add the beer base to the liner, then place the fork inside the liner. Add chopped garlic using a demi spoon, then add mustard powder and stir with a fork. Add 1/3 of the cheese and mix thoroughly using the fork. Add the next 1/3 of the cheese and mix thoroughly using the fork. Add the remaining 1/3 of cheese and mix thoroughly until all the cheese is melted, using a whipping motion to fluff up the cheese. Add freshly-ground black pepper and Worcestershire sauce. Fold and stir with a fork to incorporate all ingredients. Enjoy!

You can find more information about The Melting Pot’s fondue on their website at meltingpot.com, or on their Instagram and Facebook at @themeltingpotrestaurants.