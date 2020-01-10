Winter worries: water is your best friend

Winter is great for snow, but not so great when flu season comes. This effects all ages from newborns to elderly. Pediatric Pearls are a helpful way to prevent some of winters most common worries.

Cami Kesler, Nurse Practitioner at North Valley Pediatrics in American Fork, has some tips for staying clear health wise during this winter. Kesler’s solution is WATER!

Kesler mentions how water is essential for keeping your body functioning properly. “It helps regulate your body temperature, moisten tissues in the eyes/nose/mouth, forms saliva, protects organs and tissues, carries nutrients and oxygen to cells, flushes out waste products, and dissolves nutrients for your body,” Kesler said.

Some benefits of drinking water are preventing dry skin, which include Eczema. Kesler teaches her patients SOAK & SEAL which she compares to brushing your teeth or treating acne.

If you find yourself coughing, Kesler has two #pediatricpearls to educate parents which includes, salt water (saline) nose drops and cool mist humidifiers.

Stomach Flu is never fun and hydration is the number one concern. “Forget the TV ads. Say no to Gatorade, Powerade and all the electrolyte solutions with added sugars and minerals. Start with WATER,” Kesler said.

Watch for signs of dehyration and makes sure to always have a water bottle near by.

For more information on #pediatricpearls follow Kesler on Instagram @camikesler_np