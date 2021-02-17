Winter weather just pummels our state during the morning commute

- On Good Things Utah this morning – We update you on the snow and winter weather pummeling Utah this Wednesday. There are closures across the Wasatch Front, and drivers are being told to try and stay off the roads until at least 10 am so UDOT can get their plows out and moving.
- Plus, actor Mark Hamill is best known for his role on Star Wars but now he’s trying to save another universe – ours. The actor is voicing a new Dr. Seuss-style book written by Tom Ruegger with the goal of getting anti-maskers to take COVID-19 – and mask wearing – seriously. We have a sneak peak!
- And talk show host James Corden recently opened up about his health journey with Weight Watchers (WW), one month after announcing his partnership with the brand, saying he’s already lost 16 pounds! The funny man says he’s feeling better than ever.
- And finally, KitKat has a new candy bar and this one is a non-dairy version of the popular candy bar, called KitKat V. The Swiss company is jumping on the the plant-based alternative food trend. Nestlé promises the new candy still has the “perfect balance between crispy wafer and smooth chocolate.” Hope you join us for a sweet first hour of GTU!