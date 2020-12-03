Private Chef Jenn Martello specializes in home plated dinner,s and in home cooking classes. With the current COVID numbers she is not not taking any clients for the rest of this year, but in lieu she is releasing recipes on instagram, and hosting free online cooking classes in December as a gift to her followers! Instagram @chefjennmartello and www.chefjennmartello.com
We loved her winter salad with crispy prosciutto! Jenn says proscuiutto is better than bacon in a salad; its saltiness compliments the peppery arugula and sweet pomegranate. The microgreens used in this salad are local from Steens greens, and pack a superfood punch!
Winter Salad with Crispy Prosciutto and Pom-Raspberry Dressing
Serves 6
Ingredients:
2 oz Prosciutto
1 each Delicata Squash, seeded and sliced
1/2 cup Raspberries
1/4 cup Pecans, Roasted
1/4 cup Pomegranate Juice
1/4 cup Pomegranate Champagne Vinegar *Champagne vinegar (sub)
1 tbsp Shallot minced
1/4 cup Avocado Oil Plus extra 2 tbsp for roasting
2 Tsp Sugar
1 tsp Sea salt
3 cups Spinach
1 cup Arugula
1/2 cup Microgreens
1 oz Manchego cheese, shaved *use a veggie peeler
1/2 cup Pomegranate seeds