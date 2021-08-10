Winter Games hopeful shares her journey of skating and passion for the arts

With the Tokyo Summer Games over, Winter Olympic hopeful Paige Schwartzburg hopes to speed skate her way to Beijing 2022 to represent the USA!

She was born and raised in Florida and started skating at the age of six. She went through a rough stage in life, decided to get back on track with skating, and moved to Salt Lake City for training.

Paige has been a team member for the World and National teams. She competes in 1000m, 1500m, Mass Start, and Team Pursuit.

Paige also has a talent and passion for art. After getting Covid in December, she was in quarantine and took the time to get creative. She discovered at the time how much she enjoyed painting.

Paige has learned that she loves abstract. She has combined all her abstracts with her collages depending on what her mood is for that day. After she ends her career in speed skating, Paige will focus more on art.

Follow Paige on her way to the 2022 Winter Olympics on IG.