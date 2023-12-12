SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Foot pain is not normal. The experts at Summit Foot + Ankle are ready to provide you with the information and the support to rise above foot pain and live a quality, active life.

Taking care of your feet is important any time of the year, but the cold, winter months can be especially damaging to your feet if not cared for properly. And this holiday season. Summit Foot + Ankle has great wintertime foot care tips, including some wonderful gift ideas.

Moisturizing your feet daily is important. Cold weather can make your skin dry and cracked. Summit Foot + Ankle suggests applying a good moisturizer or foot cream daily to keep your feet hydrated and to help prevent dryness and discomfort. FYI – the experts say creams works better than lotions for the feet.

Winter Foot Care Gift Suggestions:

Proper fitting shoes/boots are also important for overall foot care and health. The experts at Summit Foot + Ankle suggest wearing shoes that leave enough room for your toes to move. You should have a full thumb width from your longest toe to the end of the shoe. Roomy shoes can help prevent ingrown toenails and can help alleviate some pain when you have an ingrown toenail.

Visit summitfootankle.com to find a location nearest you and fore more information about services.

