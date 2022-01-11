Winter essentials to show of your style

Caitie Peterson, owner of Shop Joy June joined us on set today. She is sharing winter essentials that are made to show you off! She brought some models supporting a variety of looks.

First was the set! These are so hot this year. They are so comfy, but also look dressed up. You can wear them together or separately, so they can make several different outfits. Model, Sage was wearing a checkered cardigan paired with a flared pair of jeans. You can wear the cardigan however you feel most comfortable, open or buttoned up. The last model was the most dressed up, wearing a buttoned-up dress that was half black and half white. She paired it with an oversized lavender coat to add a pop of color and keep you warm this winter.

Sweater vests, checkers, and leather are in. Shop Joy June has it all! Use code GTU15 for 15% off your order.

Ig: @shopjoyjune Website: www.shopjoyjune.com