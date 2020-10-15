Winslow is an adorable 8 week old puffball!

For the next couple weeks, in honor of Feral Cat Day on October 16, Best Friends is going to be focusing on how to help community cats in Utah. Community cats are unowned, free-roaming cats (aka stray or feral cats) who live and thrive outdoors, rather than living indoors as pets. Best Friends Animal Society and other organizations use the term “community cat” because these animals are part of the community in which they live and are valued and often cared for by community residents.

Rather than taking these cats to shelters, where they’re unlikely to be claimed or find a home, Best Friends recommends learning about Trap/Neuter/Return. With TNR, community cats are humanely trapped, spayed or neutered, vaccinated and then returned to the outdoor location where they were living! Please go to utah.bestfriends.org to learn more about how to help community cats.



This is Winslow, and he’s an adorable eight-week-old puffball. He will be ready to be adopted as soon as he is neutered. Winslow is the most easy-going kitten you’ll ever meet. He melts into a puddle of fluff with any affection, and especially loves having his belly rubbed. He has loved his adopted sister Tofu from the moment they met, but then again, Winslow pretty much loves everyone. He doesn’t mind his carrying crate but isn’t a big fan of baths and getting his nails trimmed. Winslow embodies a mellow and loving nature. Who doesn’t need some Winslow love in their home?

Email utahadoptions@bestfriends.org if you’re interested in meeting Winslow!

