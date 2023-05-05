SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Movie critic, Val Cameron joined us on the show to share some big wins that appeared on the big screen and some fun streaming options for the weekend.
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures
Rated: G – Streaming on Disney+
Grade: B
Wild Life
Documentary National Geographic and now showing at The Broadway theatre
Grade: B
Silo
Rating: PG-13
Drama, Streaming now on Apple TV+
Grade: A-
Guardians of The Galaxy Volume 3
Rated PG-13
Walt Disney Pictures, Marvel Studios
Grade B+