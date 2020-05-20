Winners of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart

The first season of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart has concluded, and the winners are Bri Stauss and Chris Watson! We chatted with them via satellite today to hear all about their journey of falling in love, and what comes next!

Provo girl Bri tells us she tried not to have many expectations going into reality tv, and the experience was completely different than she thought it would be. Chris says when he first laid eyes on his new love, he was taken aback with her beauty, and hoped to play his cards right.

Taking it a day at a time, having to quarantine separately, Bri is looking forward to seeing Chris and touring as soon as it’s safe to do so. The talented couple has maintained working hard to release their debut album, “Chris and Bri”, in the meantime. We wish the duo success, and we’ll be watching!