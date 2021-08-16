Wine and dine us!

Utah is a fantastic place to call home if you’re a fine wine enthusiast. Stephanie Cuadra, owner of Terrestoria Wine Imports in SLC, visited us today to discuss the journey of her business.

In its fifth year as a Utah-based fine wine importer, Terrestoria focuses on micro-size wineries from lesser-known wine-growing zones of Italy and Spain. Terrestoria imports rare finds and many of its selections make their US debut right here in Utah.

Utah is the perfect home for a niche wine imports business because locals appreciate artisanship and tend to have a better ‘attention span’ than in more crowded and saturated top-tier wine markets. A little-known fact: Small wineries also have a better chance of reaching consumers in Utah thanks to the state’s ‘small winery discount’ or reduced markup. (The DABC lowers its standard 89% markup to 49% on small-batch wines such as those imported by Terrestoria).

The silver lining of life under lockdown in Italy last year? Stephanie and her husband Roberto founded their own winery from the family farm in the southern Italian region of Puglia: Lasorte Cuandra.

On the Fringes of Tierdom is a 13-min documentary-style short film produced in 2019 by Stephanie Cuadra in which Utah is depicted as fertile ground for the fine wine business. Click here to see the trailer or watch the full movie on Vimeo.

To stay up to date with Terrestoria, follow them on IG.