One look at this face and you’re sure to be in love! Winchester, otherwise known as Sir Charles, is absolutely adorable. He’s been in foster for sometime now, and is ready for a permanent home. He’s 8 years old, clever, enjoys belly rubs, and walks in his harness!

Winchester will be best suited for a home that can give him some extra TLC. He is FELV positive, and will thrive as an indoor buddy.

To meet this cutie, email utahadoptions@bestfriends.org