- The Paw Patrol Pups just got their own powers in the new movie Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie – but there are some real life animals here in our state that could use their own heroes. Patrick Theobald, Community Engagement Manager with Best Friends Utah, stopped by our set today with two adorable kittens to talk about the need for more pet adoption.
- Mark your calendars! Best Friends Animal Society in Salt Lake City is partnering with Salt Lake County Animal Services to present Pet-a-Palooza this Saturday, September 23, 9:00 AM-4:00 PM at Wheeler Farm. The event will bring together dogs, cats, and other small pets from shelter and rescue groups across the valley and the state to find loving homes. Pet adoptions have continued to decline across the state in 2023, causing many shelters to be over capacity. You can help by adopting your next pet, volunteering or donating to your local shelter or rescue group, and by fostering animals in your home. For more information and a chance to adopt today’s kittens go to: https://bestfriendsutah.org
- And to win tickets to Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie at Jordan Commons this Saturday, September 23rd at 10 am, head over to our website to enter!
Win tickets to the new Paw Patrol movie and adopt a kitten to cuddle
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
