- On Good Things Utah Hour 2 this morning – We start with a fun giveaway! Here’s your chance to see the film based on Elvis’ life before it hits the big screen nationwide, We are giving away 5 pairs of tickets to an advanced screening this upcoming Tuesday the 14th at the Megaplex Valley Fair Mall. Head to www.abc4.com/contests by Sunday night to enter. Elvis hits theaters June 24th.
- Plus, Julia Garner may be getting the role of a lifetime with an offer to portray pop icon Madonna in a forthcoming biopic. On June 7, Variety reported that Garner is poised as a frontrunner for the iconic part, bypassing over a dozen candidates being considered. The “Inventing Anna” star’s team is reportedly considering the offer and expected to accept it. Madonna herself is set to direct the biopic, with Amy Pascal producing. The film, set at Universal Pictures, will follow the pop star’s early days, though no other details — including a production timeline and principal cast — are known at this time. Other Hollywood starlets who were reportedly in talks to play Madonna include Florence Pugh, “Euphoria” star Alexa Demie, and “The Staircase” actor Odessa Young. Singers Bebe Rexha and Sky Ferreira were also floated around as potential names to join the project as the cultural pioneer, too.
- And there are many different Law of Attraction methods and manifestation techniques designed to make manifesting easy and approachable. But according to a video making the rounds on TikTok, all it takes is five minutes before bed to subconsciously reprogram your mind and create the reality you really want. The TikTok is based on a popular speech by author and motivational speaker Wayne Dyer in which Dyer explains that “your subconscious is most at home” during the hours it’s asleep. That’s why, he says, it’s the most effective and important time to program your subconscious to attract the things you do want in life instead of spending those precious moments before bed reviewing all of the things you don’t like.
- At the end of the show – Let’s talk about your sheets! Experts across the board recommend washing your bed sheets at least once a week. During the eight hours, you are sleeping, your bedsheet is collecting germs, like dust, dead skin cells, dirt, and body oils. If bedsheets aren’t cleaned frequently, this germ buildup, can lead to triggering allergies, skin irritation, and acne, Better Homes and Gardens reported. So how often are our hosts washing their sheets? Tune in for this Hot Topic and much more this morning on GTU Hour 2.