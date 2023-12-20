Salt Lake City (GOOD THINGS UTAH) – West Tenth is sharing one of their micro businesses with everyone. Blondies Balloon Bash is taking orders now for the new year.

Many events could use balloon decor! Balloons grab your attention and provide a focal point for your event. Owner Shana Davis can provide balloons for corporate events, weddings, surprise parties, baby and bridal showers, marriage proposals, poolside parties, school

events, holidays, and dance showcases.

Shana says ordering balloon decor is affordable and like ordering flowers. The more you order the greater the cost. Shana uses high quality balloons and always asks her clients what their budget is then gives a few options to choose from.

Blondies Balloon Bash is giving away a New Years balloon bouquet!

For the giveaway, viewers need to