Salt Lake City (GOOD THINGS UTAH) – West Tenth is sharing one of their micro businesses with everyone. Blondies Balloon Bash is taking orders now for the new year.
Many events could use balloon decor! Balloons grab your attention and provide a focal point for your event. Owner Shana Davis can provide balloons for corporate events, weddings, surprise parties, baby and bridal showers, marriage proposals, poolside parties, school
events, holidays, and dance showcases.
Shana says ordering balloon decor is affordable and like ordering flowers. The more you order the greater the cost. Shana uses high quality balloons and always asks her clients what their budget is then gives a few options to choose from.
Blondies Balloon Bash is giving away a New Years balloon bouquet!
For the giveaway, viewers need to
- Download the West Tenth app
- Search for Blondies Balloon Bash. Then they send me a message with the text Enter
to Win.
This is a local pickup in Sandy. Winner will be drawn on Friday, Dec 23. Shana will message the winner with instructions for pickup.
For anyone who places an order through West Tenth will get a 20% discount.
- Westtenth.com (Search Blondies Balloon Bash)
- Instagram – w10th
- Download West Tenth App (Search Blondies Balloon Bash)
- www.westtenth.com