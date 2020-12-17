Will there be fall out from Tom Cruise’s rant?

  • On Good Things Utah this morning – When the film producer Anna Halberg first heard the leaked audio of the actor Tom Cruise apparently erupting at crew members on the set of “Mission: Impossible 7,” reportedly because he believed they breached COVID-19 protocols, she wondered if the outburst was entirely professional. We’ll let you hear for yourself what Cruise said.
  • Plus, Ellen updates fans on how she’s dealing with COVID-19. Find out the strange symptom she says she wasn’t expecting.
  • Are you feeling blue during the holidays? Nicea tells us how to instantly lift your mood with easy ideas that you can try today.
  • And don’t forget to head to abc4.com/contests to enter to win tickets to Luminaria. The lights are absolutely incredible this year.
  • And at the end of the show, it’s Throwback Thursday and we are talking about a reboot that is no loner happening. Lizzy McGuire was scheduled to be back on the air soon, but now actress Hilary Duff says there has been a change of plans. We’ll tell you the latest. Hope you join us for a Thursday edition of GTU!
Nicea DeGering
Nicea DeGering
Nicea loves morning television in Utah! A self-proclaimed “night person,“ she has been getting up and hopping onto the Good Things Utah set for over a decade now.

