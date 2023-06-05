SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- Is it still possible to preserve the Great Salt Lake? Students from BYU joined us on the show to emphasize the importance of saving the Great Salt Lake. The deal proposed is to make Utah’s great lake a national park. Doing this would make the Great Salt Lake Utah’s sixth national park.

BYU Public Relations student Christina Olivera, Renowned Ethnobotanist Paul Cox and World champion Native American hoop dancer Terry Goedel are the influential group who visited DC to fight for the protection of the Lake and to speak with congress about the potential changes. They encouraged us to contact your local congressman to tell them you support and want a preliminary study done to move this forward.