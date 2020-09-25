Will social distancing end with a vaccine?

School is incredibly uncertain and stressful for families. This pandemic could have life-long effects on education, especially for our youngest learners. Thankfully, children entering kindergarten in 20201 have an option to prepare at home, and thanks to state funding - it costs families nothing. Waterford National Spokesperson, Kim Fischer joined Good Things Utah to tell us more about the Waterford UPSTART program.

The program gives parents the tools they need to become their child’s first teacher. It contains software that adapts to how your child learns and identifies where they could use additional help. It only takes 15 minutes a day, 5 days a week. Parents get a coach to help them through the process and push notifications with fun ideas to do offline that address what your child is learning and social and emotional conversations you can have with your child.