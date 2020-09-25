Will social distancing end with a vaccine?

- On the second hour of GTU this morning Dr. Fauci warns that the COVID-19 vaccine won’t end social distancing, or new public health measures. “It is not going to eliminate the need to be prudent and careful with our public health measures,” he said on Thursday. This was in a question and answer session with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.
- Plus, need something to send to a sick loved one? Surae has an easy solution that will go straight to their doorstep. And Lady Gaga and her mom write a book on kindness. We’ll tell you why they came together for this important project.
- And finally, new talk show host Drew Barrymore is talking about her love life and it completely cracked us up this morning! Find out why she is calling her dating life a “car wreck”.
- And the look who is celebrating a birthday! Happy happy birthday to McDonald’s McFlurry, the sweet treat that seriously tastes more delicious every single year. In honor of the big 25th birthday McDonald’s has released a special Birthday Suit you can purchase. Tune in! You have to see this one. Hope you join us for the second hour of GTU.