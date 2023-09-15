- On Good Things Utah this morning – Will they or won’t they? ‘N Sync dropped a new song, and fans are already ready for a stadium tour. The ’90s boy band, made up of Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass and Joey Fatone, released the track after reuniting onstage for the first time in a decade at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Sept. 12.
- Since then, Google searches about an ‘N Sync reunion tour have skyrocketed with fans desperate to know if they’ll be able to see the beloved boy band perform live. The band has seemingly leaned into the speculation and fan fervor by teasing on social media that they have a secret to share. Fans realized that the band reunited in the studio when it previewed their new song — their first in more than 20 years — for the upcoming film “Trolls Band Together,” starring Timberlake. On Sept. 14, ‘N Sync released a short snippet of the song “Better Place,” which is set to be released in full later this month.
- The song is intended to be a “love letter” to ‘N Sync fans, Timberlake revealed in an Instagram video of the group recording the song. But the track and their public appearance has left fans wanting more. “You know what’s also a love letter to fans? A whole reunion tour,” one fan commented on Timberlake’s post. “new *NSYNC song on the Trolls whatever soundtrack??? oh, we are SO getting a reunion tour!!!” someone said on X. “I really hope *NSYNC didn’t get me all hyped up- to just be coming out (with) a Trolls song I need a dam* reunion tour,” another person tweeted. The band has not announced any plans for a reunion tour, and representatives for the band did not respond to TODAY.com’s request for comment.
- Universal Pictures previously confirmed to TODAY.com that the band only recorded one new song for the movie. The growing hype around the return of ‘N Sync started after Timberlake posted a video on Instagram Sept. 13 of the group in an elevator talking and laughing. The other four members also posted it on their accounts. “So five guys walk into an elevator…” Timberlake captioned his post. He removed the audio from the video, but fans are convinced they’re talking about new music and a reunion. “FIVE GUYS NEED TO WALK INTO A STADIUM AND SING SOME HITS!!!!” someone rebutted in the comments. Join us as we jump into this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on Good Things Utah!
