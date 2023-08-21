- On Good Things Utah this morning – Our hosts had a busy weekend and they brought the pictures and videos to share with our viewers! Deena went to Millcreek Common to roller skate Friday night and all the ladies met up Saturday at the Salt City Wine & Dine event at La Caille. Plus Nicea kicked off the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Park City and sent her baby back to school. We are talking about all of it on the show this morning.
- And updating you on Luke Bryan. He cancelled his Utah stop earlier this month and has the concert rescheduled at USANA on the 31st. But will he be there? The country star has been under a doctor’s care for weeks due to an illness, and the 47-year-old singer is still not able to perform. He delivered the news to his fans on Instagram with a heart-felt post.
- After cancelling three shows last week due to a head cold, Luke performed on August 10 in Rogers, Arkansas, and on August 12 in Nashville. According to The Tennessean, Luke admitted during the sold-out performance at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena that he wasn’t in top form. The singer changed his set list, performed acoustic for much of the concert, and was heard having “coughing fits.” He told the crowd, “I’m gonna sound good on some songs, like s*** on some others.” Despite his best intentions, his illness forced him to cancel his next show on August 13 in Brandon, Mississippi. He wrote in an emotional Instagram post, “Dear Brandon, MS. I am regretfully going to have to cancel my show there tonight. Under doctor advisement after taking 6 days off to heal I attempted to sing at both shows Thursday and Saturday and it was a struggle. Every show I sing I’m setting my voice back. I will continue to do everything I can to get better. Please know how much you mean to me and how heartbreaking this is to do.” Luke’s “Country On” tour is scheduled to continue on August 17, 18, and 19 with consecutive performances in Cincinnati, Indianapolis, and Pittsburgh. We’re sending Luke our best wishes for a speedy recovery. We hope you tune in as we dive into these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU!
Will Luke Bryan be well for his upcoming concert at USANA?
by: Nicea DeGering
