WEST SALT LAKE, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — The first ever Wild Wild Westside Arts Fest is set to take place this weekend, August 11-12th. Derek Dyer and Jenn Niedfeldt have collaborated to create this incredible event. It will take place a the Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center. It will elevate emerging artists and art forms, highlight contemporary expressions of diverse cultures, and focus on artists and cultures representative of the west-side of Salt Lake County.

There will be diverse performances, an Artist Market, food trucks, children’s activities, and will have offerings for guests of all ages. Highlights include:

Lucha Libre Utah Friday, August 11th: Experience the mesmerizing acrobatics and performance for the Lucha Libre freestyle wrestlers in the Studio 5400 Black Box.

Artist Marketplace, August 11th – 12th: The Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center outdoor plaza will be filled with the Artist Marketplace highlighting 20 local artist vendors bringing original, handmade art in a variety of mediums.

Flavors of the West Side, August 11th – 12th: Outside the main entrance, Los Panchitos and Balabe food trucks will be showcasing westside flavors. Los Panchitos is a beloved Mexican truck from West Valley City. Balabe is a Senegalese Cuisine truck focused on providing authentic Senegalese food using traditional techniques.

Music and Performances, August 11th – 12th: Performances will happen on the Main-Stage Theatre, Studio 5400 black box theater, and the outdoor stage, featuring a collection of musical and non-musical performers that represent the Westside. You can find the scheduled performances on our website: www.wildwildwestside.org

Fringe Theater Performances, August 12th: The Studio 5400 Black Box will feature a showcase of the best of Fringe Fest, non-traditional, theater performances primarily by emerging artists. The showcase will highlight the new and innovative performance pieces that Fringe is so well-known for.

The Wild Wild Westside Arts Fest is more than just an event; it’s an opportunity to foster community connections and build bridges among diverse cultures by connecting emerging, historically underserved artists with a large audience.

For more information visit: wildwildwestside.org and @slcoartsculture and @utahartsalliance on Instagram.