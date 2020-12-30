Wild Flora inspires by the seasons and environment

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Jenevieve Hubbard, owner of Wild Flora was in studio to tell us all about her local sustainable floral company specializing in weddings and events. They have started a new online show called Wild Flora TV that takes you on monthly adventures with Jenevieve, and local filmmaker Shey Allen to learn more about what it means to be a wilderness inspired sustainable florist. Watch free episodes at WildFlora.tv with the option to subscribe for more in-depth learning.

Wild floral design is all about being inspired by the seasons and the environment in which we find ourselves. Sustainable floral design prioritizes less waste and a lower carbon foot-print in utilizing locally farmed and foraged flowers, foam-free design, no traditional floral chemicals and reusable containers and armatures.

Jenevieve brought along her foraging basket full of winter finds to demonstrate a dried floral arrangement inspired by things that can be found outside in the winter.

Visit @wildflora on IG and join the giveaway for a chance to win a brand new pair of Barebones Clippers and Holster, plus a full year’s subscription to Wild Flora TV!