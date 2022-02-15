Why your teen is your best teacher

Cheree Murdock is a life and confidence coach for teens and young adults who sat down with us today to talk how to love your teen. She elaborates on:

Let go of the steering wheel

It’s not even about you

Speaking confidence

Your teen is your best teacher

We loved her wisdom, and know you will, too! Cheree is offering a free Parenting Series “How to help your teen succeed in life” for a limited time. Head to her website chereemurdock.com for access.

