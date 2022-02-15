Why your teen is your best teacher

Cheree Murdock is a life and confidence coach for teens and young adults who sat down with us today to talk how to love your teen. She elaborates on:
- Let go of the steering wheel
- It’s not even about you
- Speaking confidence
- Your teen is your best teacher
We loved her wisdom, and know you will, too! Cheree is offering a free Parenting Series “How to help your teen succeed in life” for a limited time. Head to her website chereemurdock.com for access.
Follow along on Instagram @chereemurdockcoaching