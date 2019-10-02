Why you’ll never leave Hash House A Go Go feeling hungry

The Good Things Utah team checked out St. George highlight Hash House A Go Go, the newest restaurant hitting the Southern Utah scene.

When you think of fancy dining, typically you picture small plates of pretentious food that will have you craving a second dinner. Not here at Hash House a Go Go. You’ll be lucky if you finish your meal in one sitting. Small and bite-size is not in their nature, they don’t skimp out on the good stuff. While piling your plate to the very top, they do so with elegance and grandeur. Presentation is everything. Their meals are almost too pretty to eat! But trust us, once you dive in to these dishes, you won’t be able to stop.

Deena Marie was hired temporarily to do some of the cooking, while Reagan took to devouring fill-the-plate specialty pumpkin spice chocolate chip pancake. They’ll be serving up special October themed dishes and drinks all month with items like cinnamon roll pancakes, pumpkin bread pudding and cold brew pumpkin spice lattes. You’ll be leaving every visit with a massive grin on your face and a full stomach.

Hash House A Go Go is hosting a brand new event starting in October. Ladies Night will be October 17th at their St. George location, 1812 Red Cliffs Dr, St. George, UT 84790.

To find out more visit Hash house A Go Go in St. George.