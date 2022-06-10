- On Good Things Utah this morning – Should you avoid at-work friendships? A former software engineer has warned TikTok users that the people they work with are “not your friends” and “not your family.” Frank Niu, who worked with big-name companies like Netflix for a decade, answered a follower’s question on TikTok last week about whether being slow to trust others is helpful or harmful when developing relationships with co-workers. “The people you work with are not your friends,” said Niu, who retired from his software engineering career at the age of 30. “You shouldn’t blindly go trusting others and telling them information that you don’t need to, especially if that information could hurt you down the road.”
Plus, this is an interesting topic one woman brought up, she says: I'm a therapist and I didn't connect to my baby at first, until I did this. My key into motherhood was music and singing. It's 3 a.m. and I'm sitting on the edge of my bed attached to a pump. My three-day-old shirt is stained with spit-up and milk and I'm falling over with exhaustion. I look over to see my husband cradling our newborn in his arms and gently singing to him as they stroll around the room. I can't help but wonder—why am I not singing to the baby? Why do they look so idyllically in love, like a Leonardo Da Vinci painting, while I wait for the minutes to go by? As a therapist, I went into parenting knowing what I was supposed to strive for. Attachment theory teaches us that it's the quality of the connection with the caregiver that has the biggest impact on a baby's cognitive, social and emotional development. But knowing is one thing. Feeling it is another.
And we all know it is particularly hard to shop for the father figures in our lives. Whether your dad has it all or just claims to not need anything new, Father's Day shopping can be exhausting. That's why "GMA" went to the experts most likely to know what gifts to recommend for dad. Who other than fellow dads? While you may have heard of "cleanfluencers" and #momtok, cue "dadfluencers." "As a busy, active dad who is keeping the house together and working to improve my self-care, the idea of the gift I shared below can be helpful in accomplishing these goals," Damarqio Williams, Detriotfather, shared with "GMA" on Instagram.
At the end of the show – Listen to this fun girls night out idea… You all head to a thrift store, blindly pick an outfit AND you have to wear whatever you chose out that night. Would you try it? Deena is challenging Nicea and Surae this morning.