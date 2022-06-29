- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – “Jurassic World: Dominion” star Chris Pratt wants his first name to go the way of the dinosaurs. The actor revealed recently that he doesn’t like to be called Chris. “No one calls me Chris. I don’t have a single friend who calls me Chris.” “What do they call you? Pratt?” Jessica Shaw asked him on her SiriusXM show “Pop Culture Spotlight,” per Entertainment Weekly. “Yep. Pratt. CP. You know, CP. ‘Hey, CP.'” Pratt replied. “But no one calls me Chris. My friend, Chad. I went golfing with my friend, Chad, my pastor, the other day and he was like, ‘No one calls you Chris? I’m gonna call you Chris. Alright, Chris. You’re up.’
- Plus, we all know of ways to ease our anxious thoughts — going for a 5-mile run, making some herbal tea, or taking 30 minutes to meditate. But sometimes, when panic is mounting, we don’t have time to do one of these methods. Sometimes, all we have is a couple of minutes to calm down before we have to face a work presentation, college exam, or get back to running errands. It helps to have some 5-minute techniques to bust stress and relax, so you can fight off anxiety just as quickly as it arises. Deena shares tricks to kick that stress to the curb, or click here for more: https://www.yourtango.com/health-wellness/super-simple-ways-relieve-stress-five-minutes-less
- And the Sanderson Sisters are back! On Tuesday, Disney released its first teaser trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 — the highly anticipated sequel to the 1993 comedy that drops on the company’s streaming platform, Disney+, on Sept. 30. Stars Bette Midler, 76, Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, and Kathy Najimy, 65, all return for the film, reprising their iconic role as the trio of witches hungry to suck the souls out of the children of Salem, Massachusetts to achieve their eternal youth. “Lock up your children,” Midler’s character Winifred shouts in the teaser, after the Black Flame Candle is once again lit, resurrecting her and her sisters. “Yes, Salem, we’re back!”
- At the end of the show – Small talk is often dismissed as being pointless and anxiety-producing. People either want to jump right into real conversation, or they want to go home. But some of the most important relationships begin with a casual conversation. Making memorable small talk hardly requires ground-breaking style or creativity so much as sensitivity and understanding. As a public speaking coach, I always tell people to think about finding common ground. Your goal? Show emotional intelligence. Take a risk, but don’t be threatening. Here are five questions that people who are good at small talk use to seem more real and less awkward:
- “Where are you from?”
- The best conversation starter questions are tailored to fit the moment, and they invite the other person to share in a way that’s neither invasive nor difficult to answer.
- “What was your least favorite job?”
- My friend who claims to hate small talk — but who also happens to be the best small-talker I know — likes to frame questions as though they are part of a poll: “I have a question I always ask people: What was your least favorite job?”
- “Are you having a nice time?”
- This question has an endless amount of variants: “Are you having fun?” “Isn’t this great?” “How’s your summer going?” “Are you cold?” Would any of these work for you? Hope you tune in for these Hot Topics and more this morning on GTU Hour 2.
