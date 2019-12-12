Why you should visit the Memorial Trees this holiday season

Memorial Mortuaries & Cemeteries invites you to out to their cemeteries to enjoy their special Christmas lights this Holiday season.

They want to invite everyone to come and visit each of their five beautiful cemeteries throughout Salt Lake County and Bountiful and enjoy the “Memorial Trees”. This upcoming Monday they will be providing free hot chocolate and roasted marshmallows from 6:00 – 8:00 PM. Each cemetery has a Memorial Tree and other lighted decorations. Locations are in Holladay, Cottonwood Heights, Sandy, West Jordan, and Bountiful.

In each of their cemeteries they have selected the biggest and most pronounced tree to light up with Christmas lights using over 500,000 individual lights this year to create a truly spectacular experience for families visiting our locations. The Memorial Trees are our way of honoring the lives of those we have lost throughout the year. The lights displayed represent the lives of family members, friends, or anyone you wish to remember most during the holiday season. Memorial is grateful to have been able to serve thousands of Utah families this year.

The festive lights are a small way Memorial Mortuaries & Cemeteries are giving back to the communities they serve and bringing some holiday spirit to those families who have lost loved ones throughout the year.

Right now they have a holiday promotion where if you purchase one cemetery space they will provide an adjoining burial spot for 50% off.

To find out more about their special event and deals visit www.MemorialUtah.com.

