Why you should upgrade to the new iPhone 13

- On Good Things Utah this morning – The new I-phones are out soon, and if you’re clinging on to an aging iPhone, the iPhone 13 will be a no-brainer upgrade that will likely offer a major boost in performance, battery life and camera capabilities. But if you just picked up an iPhone over the last few years, the question of whether to upgrade is a bit more complicated. Here’s who should and shouldn’t upgrade to the iPhone 13, as well as some tips for getting the best trade-in deals if you’ve decided to take the plunge. You should upgrade to the iPhone 13 if: you’re clinging on to a pretty old iPhone. You’re serious about photos and especially video. Or if you really care about 5G.
- Plus, Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will be the hosts of “Jeopardy!” — at least until the end of 2021. Beginning Sept. 20, the pair will fill in as hosts of the syndicated game show after the exit of would-be host and former executive producer Mike Richards. Bialik will host all of the show’s episodes airing through Nov. 5. After that, she and “Jeopardy!” champ Jennings will “split hosting duties as their schedules allow,” Sony Pictures Television announced Thursday. The news comes nearly a month after Richards stepped down as Alex Trebek’s replacement after apologizing for multiple controversies involving past lawsuits and sexist comments made on a podcast.
- And after Britney Spears announced her engagement to Sam Asghari, fans flooded her comments with congratulatory remarks — and messages about protecting her assets. Even Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer wrote, “Make him sign a prenup.” Well, now Spencer is apologizing for her remark. On Wednesday, Spencer posted a beautiful picture of Britney and Sam and wrote on Instagram, “Y’all, a few days ago Sam and Britney announced their engagement and me being me I made a joke. My intention was to make them laugh not cause pain.” “I’ve reached out to this lovely couple privately to apologize and now want to restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of,” she continued. “Britney’s fans have seen her through a lot of pain and she’s found happiness. We’re thrilled for her. So let’s show them love.”
- And at the end of the show, how to feel happier today. When people who feel happy on a daily basis were interviewed, each of them agreed on several different things that they think are important when it comes to feeling consistently positive. We are sharing those with you this morning – hope you tune in to a Friday edition of GTU Hour 1.