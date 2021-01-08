Why you should stop saying “be careful” to your kids

It’s been more than 6 years since Sarah of The Dainty Pear started taking family photos each Sunday, and she can count on one hand the number of times her family has missed doing it! Why Sunday? It's a day she says they're (mostly) all ready for the day, and look at least a tiny bit presentable, but it doesn't have to be Sunday! Make any occasion a special one to snap a family picture! Did someone lose a tooth? Family photo! Potty trained? Photo! Award at school? Photo! You get the drift. If you make it predictable, everyone will know to expect it and it becomes tradition.

The number one way to not be discouraged or overwhelmed by it is to not care what it looks like. If someone’s crying, take it anyway. Are you in sweats or pj's? Take it anyway. We don’t need to look back and think that everything was perfect in every moment, says Sarah. Some of her photos that are the most raw are her favorites!