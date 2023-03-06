- On Good Things Utah this morning – Winding down with a good old-fashioned book can boost your physical and mental health. There’s nothing like cracking open a new book or diving into an old favorite. Millions of people love to read, and for good reason (few things are better than a well-written page-turner). Yet aside from the elaborate plot twists and loveable characters that great novels can offer, reading real books can have a tremendous impact on your overall wellness—especially when you read before bed. That’s why people who read before falling asleep might be boosting their physical and mental health without even knowing it. If you love to read before bed, here’s why sleep experts encourage you to keep up this healthy bedtime habit. Or if you like to spend your evenings watching Netflix or scrolling through your phone, here are a few reasons why you should consider reading a book either instead or in between those screen-based activities and bed.
- Reading, but not too late, can help you fall asleep faster.
- On average, most adults take anywhere from 10 to 20 minutes to fall asleep. This is known as sleep latency, or how quickly you fall asleep. While some people naturally fall asleep easily, many others need more help drifting off—and reading a book can be a great way to promote sleepiness. A recent study compared the results of reading before bed versus not reading before bed, and found that 42 percent of the group that read before bed reported feeling that their sleep improved, while only 28 percent of the group that didn’t read before bed noted any sleep improvements. While cozying up with a good book is one of the best bedtime activities you can do, be sure not to read for too long. A survey of 2,003 adults by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine found that 66 percent of U.S. adults report losing sleep over late-night reading. Despite how eager you are to get to the next chapter, make sure you put your book down and hit the pillow early enough to get your recommended seven to nine hours of rest every night. Set an alarm to alert you to bedtime if you’re prone to getting lost in the plot and losing track of time.
- Reading can boost cognitive function.
- While reading is an enjoyable activity, it’s also an excellent brain exercise with a similar effect to working on a puzzle or crossword. It helps improve memory and boost overall cognitive function, keeping your mind sharp and agile. Studies show that frequent reading in general, anytime of day, is associated with a reduced risk of cognitive decline, and Dr. Sherpa says reading can improve critical thinking skills. “Over time, reading helps to strengthen neural pathways and can support mental health by reducing stress, improving memory, and enhancing creativity,” she explains. “Reading improves the brain’s ability to process information quickly and keeps it sharp as we age.” So, what does this have to do with sleep? Quality sleep is critical to cognitive function and vice-versa, which means boosting one can boost the other.’ We hope you tune in to this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on GTU.
