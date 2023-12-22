- On Good Things Utah this morning – Our guest host this morning is GTU Contributor, mental health advocate, speaker and author Ganel-Lyn Condie. Her message for viewers is to really prioritize your mental health amid the hustle and bustle of the season. She says even though it is the “happiest time of the year”, so many people are going through different struggles and need our compassion and grace. If you are one of those people she has tips that can help:
- 1. Compassionately notice your feelings and don’t judge yourself for them
- 2. Practice self care, whatever that looks like for you, and make it mandatory in your life not optional
- 3. Develop a plan for when stress and triggers come up. Know what you are going to do before you are in the situation.
- 4. Connect and support others around you. Try to balance being self aware with being only self focused.
- If you would like more information please visit: ganellyn.com
Why you should prioritize your mental health this holiday season
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
