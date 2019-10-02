Why you should consider attending Dixie Technical College

Why choose a technical college over a traditional college experience?

Dixie Technical College is forward thinking, future focused, and can prepare you for your ideal career. Their programs are designed to meet the specific needs of local industry partners. Better yet, graduates from Dixie Technical College are highly sought after because the programs on offer anticipate change and adjust to the needs of the local industry. They are unafraid to lead, preparing their graduates to impact the workplace and become leaders themselves.

Whether you are a new high school graduate or already have a degree, Dixie Technical College has programs that will enhance your skills, prepare you for advancement, or enable a new career path. Dixie Technical College is always asking employers about their upcoming needs, so our graduates are primed and ready to fill those needs and become their industry’s future innovators.

With a focus on educating local students with the skills needed to further economic growth in Southern Utah, finding opportunities in the state once you graduate is made much easier because your education is tailored to meet the prospective needs of local industries.

In fact, their career placement rate is 90%, meaning 9 out of 10 of our graduates have a career waiting for them as soon as they finish their program.

If you are looking to expand your education or gain a new skill-set visit dixietech.edu for more information.

