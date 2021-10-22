Why you keep waking up at 3 am and Josh Kelley sings for us

- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – Actress Jane Fonda recently admitted, as regretfully as if coming clean about defrauding an animal shelter, that even though she’s a feminist, she still wants men to be attracted to her. “If I’m going to be on a Zoom meeting and I know that there’s going to be a man—even if I go to a doctor and it’s a guy—I mean, I feel ashamed even admitting this, but I pay a little extra attention to how I look than I do if it’s a woman,” she said in an interview with Grazia. “I became an adult in the ’50s, and it’s just part of my DNA,” she offered as a defense. “You can look beautiful and still be a feminist,” Fonda clarified. It’s trying to look beautiful for a man that’s problematic.
- Plus, why do we wake up around 3 am and dwell on all of our fears? The thoughts are often distressing and punitive. Strikingly, these concerns vaporize in the daylight, proving that the 3am thinking was completely irrational and unproductive. But why? When I wake at 3 am or so, I’m prone to picking on myself. And I know I’m not the only one who does this. A friend of mine calls 3am thoughts “barbed-wire thinking”, because you can get caught in it. Deena tells us what’s really going on and how to stop it.
- And the Federal Communications Commission may soon consider a proposal that would look to stop robot spam texts. Per ZD Net, FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has revealed new rules that would make wireless carriers, like Verizon, T-Mobile and others, block any illegal robot texts. The FCC received about 14,000 complaints in 2020 about unwanted robot texts. That number is about 9,800 for 2021. According to research from RoboKiller, spam text messages in the U.S. are higher than the number of complaints that go to the FCC. In fact, Robokiller said there were likely 7.4 billion spam text messages sent in March 2021 alone. So how do you protect yourself? Nicea tells us what to watch out for.
- At the end of the show, singer songwriter Josh Kelley performs for us to kick off your weekend on a high note! Don’t forget to go see him at the Stateroom in Salt Lake City Saturday night. And tune in for a Friday edition of GTU Hour 2.