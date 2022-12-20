- On Good Things Utah this morning – Nightmares keeping you up at night? Why do people have nightmares? Here’s what you need to know and some tips to preventing them. A 2010 study conducted in Hong Kong states that approximately one of every 20 individuals reported experiencing nightmares at least once a week. However, Dr. Michael Nadorff, Associate Professor of Psychology at Mississippi State University and President-Elect of the Society of Behavioral Sleep Medicine, says it’s important to note that not all individuals who have nightmares remember them. Nadorff explains that the majority of dreams are actually negative, but most of them come and go without being remembered.
- So what causes nightmares? Nadorff, who specializes in nightmares, says everyone has negative dreams, but not everyone remembers them. “You don’t usually remember them unless you wake up during them,” he explains. According to Nadorff, waking up from REM sleep, when dreams occur, is the only way to remember a nightmare. Waking up from REM sleep is not bad for you, according to Nadorff. In fact, people wake up more frequently than they may realize during the night. A full sleep cycle takes roughly 90 to 110 minutes, and REM is the last stage of sleep, after which people typically wake up. About these nighttime awakenings, Nadorff says, “We kind of look around, make sure the house isn’t on fire and then fall back asleep, and if that happens within about five minutes, you’ll never remember it happening.” While nightmares can be scary, Nadorff explains that they can be a sign that your brain is adequately taking care of itself. Experiencing nightmares within a month of trauma is actually healthy, according to Nadorff, who says nightmares can act as exposure therapy. “If it’s in the first month after trauma, that’s actually normal and healthy,” he explains. Tune in for more Hot Topics on this Tuesday or click here to read the entire article: https://www.yahoo.com/now/why-people-nightmares-prevent-them-110007536.html
Why you keep having nightmares and how to prevent them
by: Nicea DeGering, Surae Chinn, Deena Manzanares
Posted:
Updated:
Good Things Utah Holiday Gift Guide
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now