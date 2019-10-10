Why you don’t want to miss this special meal at Stein Eriksen Lodge

Park City Plated is a brand-new way for guests to sample the community’s diverse dining scene. Exclusive monthly specials from a rotating collection of some of Park City’s finest restaurants give guests the opportunity to experience new, local flavors and unique menu items all year long.

On October 18th at the Stein Ericksen Lodge they’ll feature a Fall Menu Tasting paired with Alpine Distilling. Each plate during the dinner will be paired with a unique liquor or product from Alpine Distillery.

For the upcoming Park City Plated dinner at Stein Eriksen Lodge, plan ahead and book your lodging to make the evening complete. Eat, drink, and be merry throughout the evening and into the next day. Stein’s is offering a special rate for locals, along with several special packages that include luxury lodging.

To find out more about the event, visit Park City Plated.

