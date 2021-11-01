Why women in their 40’s just aren’t sleeping and will Elf have a sequel?

SHANGHAI, China - For many, a trip to a Disney theme park can be a magical, unforgettable experience, filled with rides on attractions, Mickey Mouse-shaped pretzels, and photographs taken in front of a breath-taking castle.

Visitors at Shanghai Disneyland in China on Sunday likely had an unforgettable experience, not due to any of the engineered magic in the park, but rather thanks to a lockdown and mass testing of COVID-19.