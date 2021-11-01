Why women in their 40’s just aren’t sleeping and will Elf have a sequel?

- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – How are you sleeping, because women in their 40’s just plain aren’t! “When I was in my 30s and knee deep in parenting babies and little kids who WOULD. NOT. SLEEP, I kept telling myself that I just had to get through these years of exhaustion and sleep deprivation, and then everything would be fine. Well, it turned out I was wrong. My kids sleep through the night (most nights, that is), parenting them isn’t as physically demanding as it once was, and I finally have the bed to myself. And yet, here I am at 43 years-old, and experiencing some of the worst sleep of my life.” To read more click here: https://www.scarymommy.com/8-reasons-sleep-sht-40s/
- Plus, the end of daylight saving time is coming — and along with it, an extra hour of sleep. The seasonal time change occurs Sunday, Nov. 7 at 2 a.m., according to Farmer’s Almanac. The return of standard time means the sun will rise a little earlier, and that it’ll be dark by the time most people get out of work for the day. So yes, it will be dark earlier in the evening.
- And “Elf” is considered a holiday staple and fans have long wondered why the popular film doesn’t have a sequel. Star Will Ferrell recently opened up on why he was not on board with a follow-up to the iconic Christmas movie, which was released in 2003. Ferrell told The Hollywood Reporter his decision to table “Elf 2” had nothing to do with money; he reportedly said no to a handsome $29 million to reprise the lovable Buddy. The problem apparently was that the only good thing about the potential sequel was the paycheck. “I would have had to promote the movie from an honest place,” Ferrell said, “which would’ve been, like, ‘Oh no, it’s not good. I just couldn’t turn down that much money.'” Noting the script’s rehashed premise, he said he mulled over what his motivation would be for doing such a film and confessed, “I thought, ‘Can I actually say those words? I don’t think I can, so I guess I can’t do the movie.'”
- And at the end of the show – Office etiquette is changing during the pandemic. Etiquette experts say that you should be mindful of your own boundaries as well as those of your co-workers. “If a co-worker comes closer to you than you are comfortable with, suggest, ‘How about we take a step back?’ ” said etiquette expert Elaine Swann of the Swann School of Protocol. “It’s important to know what you’re comfortable with and to look for cues from co-workers when you first meet them again.” We dive into this topic and so much more this morning on GTU Hour 2.