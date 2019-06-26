Why women dress up

Wasatch Medical Clinic has a breakthrough in technology that can fix erectile dysfunction in men. Andrew Rinehart joined us on the show today to talk about this permanent solution.

Wasatch Medical Clinic is the only clinic in Utah to offer patients the latest breakthrough in ED treatment. The True Pulse Protocol, also known as acoustic wave or low-intensity shock wave therapy, treats the root cause and not just the symptoms. The True Pulse Protocol is a type of acoustic wave therapy that utilizes acoustical, pulsating sound waves to rebuild, strengthen and open up the blood vessels in the penis. The treatment is needle-free, surgery free and drug-free.